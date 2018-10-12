A Tribute to Merle Haggard by Marty Haggard at Kentucky Opry

Marty was born and raised in Bakersfield, California. Of course, everyone knows his Dad, Merle Haggard, who Marty considers “the best country singer/songwriter ever”. Marty was privileged to be a part of his Dad’s career and having the opportunity to meet many of the country greats as well as other celebrities and dignitaries. Unfortunately Marty’s Dad passed away April 6, 2016 on his 79th birthday. He will be greatly missed by all.

In 1979, Marty began touring with his own band, then in 1981 signed with Dimension Records. From 1983 to 1985 he traveled with his Dad, singing harmony and playing guitar. In 1986, he signed with MTM Records and released Trains Make Me Lonesome, a song which garnered him a nomination as best new male vocalist. In 1995, Marty signed with Critique/BMG.

Marty’s love for his Dad’s music inspired him to begin a project titled A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad”. In 2010, he cut the first album in his tribute consisting of 15 Hag classics. In 2010 he also began performing a tribute to his dad in Branson, Missouri until 2012. In 2011 he also recorded his second Tribute album to his Dad. Marty has spent the last 8 years performing A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad” all over the United States and Canada plus England, Ireland and Scotland.

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com