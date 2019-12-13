A Very Mary Christmas! from Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Mrs. Lincoln’s 201st birthday and get into the holiday spirit at this lively event. See our Mary-themed Christmas tree, assemble a treat bag for the V.A. hospital, show off your knowledge of Lincoln holiday history in a trivia game, and more! Light refreshments inspired by Lincoln and holiday favorites will be served.

Doors open at 5:00 PM and you may arrive at any time until 6:30 PM. Free parking is located behind the museum with overflow parking at the Main Street Baptist Church. Metered parking is free after 5:00 PM.

$10 members; $15 non-members; $13 group rate (4+ people)

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at www.mtlhouse.org.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org