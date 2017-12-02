A Victorian Christmas

Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15,16

The holidays are off to a festive start with “A Victorian Christmas” at White Hall. Costumed interpreters are on hand as you stroll through the holiday bedecked mansion and learn about Christmas customs of the Victorian era that people still celebrate today. The perfect photo opportunity awaits your group on the 3rd floor. Bring your camera to take a picture for your Christmas card! Cookies and hot apple cider complete this wonderful family event. Tickets are $10 per person; children aged 5 and under are free. Child and group rates are available.

For more information call 859-623-9178 or visit parks.ky.gov.