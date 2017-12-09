A Victorian Christmas at White Hall

White Hall Historic Site 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

A Victorian Christmas

Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15,16

The holidays are off to a festive start with “A Victorian Christmas” at White Hall.  Costumed interpreters are on hand as you stroll through the holiday bedecked mansion and learn about Christmas customs of the Victorian era that people still celebrate today. The perfect photo opportunity awaits your group on the 3rd floor.  Bring your camera to take a picture for your Christmas card!  Cookies and hot apple cider complete this wonderful family event. Tickets are $10 per person; children aged 5 and under are free.  Child and group rates are available.

For more information call  859-623-9178 or visit parks.ky.gov

White Hall Historic Site 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
859-623-9178
