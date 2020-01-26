A Wizard's Christmas: Dinner and Marketplace at Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
An adult and kid friendly dinner, with magical elements, food and music! Come spend the evening with us for this one-of-a-kind event! Cash Bar Available! The menu is inspired by your favorite wizarding movie, and there will be vegetarian options available upon request!
After you enjoy a nice holiday meal, you will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the wizarding world and shop for magical gifts!
For more information visit louisvillezoo.org