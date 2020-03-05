A Wizard's Christmas: Dinner and Marketplace at Louisville Zoo

An adult and kid friendly dinner, with magical elements, food and music! Come spend the evening with us for this one-of-a-kind event! Cash Bar Available! The menu is inspired by your favorite wizarding movie, and there will be vegetarian options available upon request!

After you enjoy a nice holiday meal, you will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the wizarding world and shop for magical gifts!

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org