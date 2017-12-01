A World of Bricks at Newport on the Levee

Newport on the Levee is proud to host The World of Bricks: The Art of Jonathan Lopes this December! Beginning December 1, guests can visit the exhibit and view amazing art made completely from LEGO bricks! Exhibit categories include the Architecture of America, Storytime, Interpretive Art, and an interactive building area (featuring a brick pit, race ramps, and buildable cityscapes)! This exhibit is perfect for all ages to come and enjoy.

Tickets will be $8 per person, but keep an eye out for deals on Groupon!

Below are some photos from art featured in the exhibit, but you'll have to come and visit for yourself to check out the incredible detail on each piece!

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com