A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre

to Google Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00

The Spotlight Theatre at Richmond Mall 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre

A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Theatre at Richmond Mall 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

8597560011

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre - 2017-03-11 19:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™