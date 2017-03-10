A Year with Frog and Toad Kids at Spotlight Theatre

A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com