A History of Graphic Design Production Film Screening

Graphic Means: A History of Graphic Design Production

Directed by Briar Levit

Thursday, June 22, 7 pm

“A reminder that technology shifts, and working in the creative industries we need to constantly adapt to new ways of working and thinking.” —Oswin Tickler, Small Fury

Up until 30 years ago, when the desktop computer debuted, the whole design production process would have been done primarily by hand, with the aid of analog machines. The design and print industries used a variety of ways to get type and image onto film, plates, and finally to the printed page.

Graphic Means is a journey through this transformative Mad Men-era of pre-digital design production to the advent of the desktop computer. It explores the methods, tools, and evolving social roles that gave rise to the graphic design industry as we know it today. 2017, U.S., DCP, 84 minutes.

Co-presented with AIGA Louisville.

