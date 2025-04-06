A.J. Croce to Bring Heart of The Eternal Tour at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 A.J. Croce is bringing his Heart of The Eternal Tour to Lexington Opera House on Sunday, April 6, 2025. After 50 years and more than 50 million records sold, Jim Croce’s legacy as an iconic singer/songwriter is firmly cemented. A.J. Croce, a Billboard-charting singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer, continues to perform Jim’s classic songs while also introducing his own new music along the way.

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/

