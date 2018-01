AARP Tax-Aide Tax Preparation Service

10 am-2 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 & 27

AARP Tax-Aide Tax Preparation Service is available free to taxpayers with low and moderate income, with special attention to those 60 and older. Tax-Aide Volunteers are available to prepare individual tax returns on Tuesdays through April 17. First come, first serve. No need to register.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org