Agatha Christie's: Murder on the Nile

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

 Agatha Christie's: Murder on the Nile

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.  Murder on the Nile is a favorite of Agatha Christie fans! 

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
270.759.1752
