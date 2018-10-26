Agatha Christie's: Murder on the Nile

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare. Murder on the Nile is a favorite of Agatha Christie fans!

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org