AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library  

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

AI as a Tool for Everyday Life led by Dr. Michael Bordieri, Professor of Psychology Murray State University Thursday June 4, 20265:30 -6:30 PM

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-06-04 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-06-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-06-04 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - AI as a Tool for Everyday Life at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-06-04 17:30:00 ical