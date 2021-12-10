× Expand Planet of the Tapes AJ Foster

AJ Foster at Planet of the Tapes

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED TO ATTEND**

AJ Foster is a stand up comic and writer known for his appearances onFox’s “Laughs”, AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live”, and “Lyft Comics” onKevin Hart’s LOL Network. His witty observational humor paired withhis laid back delivery captivates audiences and makes them just ascomfortable as he appears on stage. Combine that with his South Bronxcharm and contagious smile and you have a comedian who is both lovableand relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds.

AJ began his career by placing in the top 8 on season 2 of MTV’s "Yo Momma" fresh out of high school. He took a 4 year hiatus to finish college before beginning to work the local stand up circuit near campus. Winning many stand up competitions led to some early opportunities opening for some of the country’s top comedians including Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier, Tommy Davidson and Jay Pharoah. AJ has been featured at some of NYC's top comedy clubs, inaddition to regularly performing at various clubs and colleges across the country.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

