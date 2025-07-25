ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at Carnegie Covington

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

July 25 – August 3, 2025

Created and Directed by TED SWINDLEY – based on a true storyLicensed by the Family and Estate of PATSY CLINE

Get lost in Patsy Cline’s music all over again. ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE celebrates the legendary country music icon and the unbreakable bond between two women. Based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with her biggest fan, this touching and humorous musical scrapbook blends classic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight” with a story of loyalty, laughter, and love. Don’t miss this uplifting musical that will have you humming along and cherishing the enduring spirit of Patsy Cline!

For more information, please call  859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com

