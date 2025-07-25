ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at Carnegie Covington
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
July 25 – August 3, 2025
Created and Directed by TED SWINDLEY – based on a true storyLicensed by the Family and Estate of PATSY CLINE
Get lost in Patsy Cline’s music all over again. ALWAYS… PATSY CLINE celebrates the legendary country music icon and the unbreakable bond between two women. Based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with her biggest fan, this touching and humorous musical scrapbook blends classic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight” with a story of loyalty, laughter, and love. Don’t miss this uplifting musical that will have you humming along and cherishing the enduring spirit of Patsy Cline!
