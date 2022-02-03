AMERICA - 50th Anniversary Concert at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

America's journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair" were cornerstones of 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners would discover there was always much more to America than surface perceptions. The combination of Gerry Beckley's melodic pop rock and Dewey Bunnell's use of folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery contrasted well with Dan Peek's more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics. 

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
