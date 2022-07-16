AMERICA - Live In Concert at the Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
AMERICA - Live In Concert at the Carson Center
America's journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair" were cornerstones of 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance