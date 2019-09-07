× Expand Karen Westermann Leffler AMVETS 12th Annual Patriot Car, Truck, and Bike Show flyer

AMVETS Patriot Car, Truck, and Bike Show

We believe that Patriotism is special. Our great nation was established by men and women willing to sacrifice everything for the care of our freedom. The current and the past generations veterans and other military personnel valiantly served our nation. They continue their devotion to our country by volunteering through AMVETS. Their transition from the battlefield to back home, to recovery and successfully assimilate into society makes them Heroes twice over. AMVETS believes in helping to improve the lives of veterans.

This year, our ​AMVETS Post #61 will be holding our 12th ANNUAL PATRIOT Car, Truck, and Bike Show on September 7th, 2019​. A percentage of our auction funds will go toward help veterans who are struggling with PTSD and Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness. We will also having Silent and Live Auctions, raffles and so much more.

For more information call (502) 492-7999 or visit amvetspost61.com