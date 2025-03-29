ANYTHING GOES at Carnegie Covington

A co-production of The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Set sail for madcap mayhem in ANYTHING GOES, the tuneful, tap-dancing musical where high society and low morals collide! Aboard the S.S. American, con men are celebrated, evangelists are made showbiz sensations, and romance runs amok. Featuring Cole Porter’s sparkling score—including “You’re the Top,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the toe-tapping title number—this screwball spectacle proves that with a little charm (and a catchy tune), you can get away with anything. ANYTHING GOES is your first-class ticket to fun!

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com