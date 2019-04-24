× Expand Courtesy of AQS. Winning quilts on display.

AQS Spring QuiltWeek in Paducah

2019 marks the 35-year anniversary for the American Quilter’s Society’s original AQS QuiltWeek event! Commemorate this milestone at Spring AQS QuiltWeek - Paducah. Highlights of this long-standing event include lectures and workshops for quilters of all skill levels, contest quilts and special exhibitions featuring the finest talent in the quilt world, a vendor mall and quilt-related events throughout the community.

For more information call1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel/quilting/aqs-quiltweek-paducah/spring-quiltweek-info/