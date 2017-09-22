ARCA Racing Series Crosley Brands 150

Kentucky Speedway 1 Kentucky Speedway Blvd, Sparta, Kentucky 41086

ARCA Racing Series Crosley Brands 150

Friday, September 22, 2017 8:00 PM - TBD

ARCA Racing Series

The ARCA Racing Series will make its 24th appearance at Kentucky Speedway since the Inaugural year in 2000. See the drivers’ race to victory lane with a shot to win the praised Crosley Brands Jukebox. Be there to witness a name added to the list of ARCA winners at Kentucky including Ryan Newman, Frank Kimmel, Kyle Busch, and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Adult tickets start at just $29 and Kids 12 & Under are FREE*.

*Up to 2 Free Kids Tickets per paid Adult Ticket. Excludes premium seating.

For more information visit kentuckyspeedway.com

