ART+FOOD+HEALTH: at the Table With Joyce Garner
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
ART+FOOD+HEALTH: at the Table With Joyce Garner
Continues Through February 16, 2020
The exhibition of 35 monumental paintings by the Louisville, KY artist, celebrates how art and food combine to reflect ideas of nourishment, well-being, family and friends, social rituals, and popular culture.
Gallery hours
Tue. - Fri., 12-5 p.m. and Sat. & Sun., 1-4 p.m.
The exhibition will be open during regular museum hours: Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Admission to the museum is FREE although voluntary donations are suggested of $3.00 for
adults and $2.00 for children under 12. Access for physically challenged individuals is provided at the Atrium entrance in the 9th Street parking lot.
For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.