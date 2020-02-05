ART+FOOD+HEALTH: at the Table With Joyce Garner

Continues Through February 16, 2020

The exhibition of 35 monumental paintings by the Louisville, KY artist, celebrates how art and food combine to reflect ideas of nourishment, well-being, family and friends, social rituals, and popular culture.

Gallery hours

Tue. - Fri., 12-5 p.m. and Sat. & Sun., 1-4 p.m.

Admission to the museum is FREE although voluntary donations are suggested of $3.00 for

adults and $2.00 for children under 12. Access for physically challenged individuals is provided at the Atrium entrance in the 9th Street parking lot.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.