ARTrageous at RiverPark Center

7:00 PM 9:35 PM

ARTrageous | August 10th | 7pm | Director’s Series

IMAGINE an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments.

With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction – Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun!

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one of a kind crossover experience!

The signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org