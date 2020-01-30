Aaron Lewis: Acoustic Songs and Stories

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Aaron Lewis: Acoustic Songs and Stories at Paramount Arts Center

 Throughout his more than two-decade career, Aaron Lewis has topped the charts as the frontman of hard rock heroes Staind. Now he continues to do so as a No. 1 artist on the Country charts.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
