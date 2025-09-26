Abigail 1702 by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Friday, September 26 - 8:00pm (Join us after the show for an Opening Night reception!)

Saturday, September 27 - 8:00pm

Sunday, September 28 - 2:00pm

Thursday, October 2 - 8:00pm ​

Friday, October 3 - 8:00pm ​

Saturday, October 4 - 8:00pm ​

​

Set ten years after the Salem witch trials, Abigail 1702 follows Abigail Williams, the former accuser who sent twenty people to their deaths, as she lives under an assumed name near Boston, seeking redemption. When a handsome stranger arrives, passion reawakens within her, but their brief happiness is shattered when the Devil comes to claim Abigail’s soul. To escape her past, she must first make peace with the woman she wronged most.

​

Individual ticket prices are just $20 each!

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/