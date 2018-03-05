Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings

to Google Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings

National Absinthe Day is the perfect day for celebrating spectral spirits and mysterious oddities. When day turns to night, what ephemeral alcohol comes to mind when mixing cocktails than absinthe? Follow the Green Fairy to Copper & Kings where you'll learn about the distillation process and secrets unveiled about this botanically-infused liquor.

Includes Absinthe and botanical-focused distillery tour, Absinthe tasting and welcome cocktail

Bottle-Your-Own Absinthe (122 proof, aged two years in a rye whiskey barrel) available for a special price of $60/bottle for attendees.

Limited to 30 attendees, 21+

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Food & Drink, History
502-561-0267
to Google Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings - 2018-03-05 19:30:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Submit Yours