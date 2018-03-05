Absinthe After Dark Tour at Copper & Kings

National Absinthe Day is the perfect day for celebrating spectral spirits and mysterious oddities. When day turns to night, what ephemeral alcohol comes to mind when mixing cocktails than absinthe? Follow the Green Fairy to Copper & Kings where you'll learn about the distillation process and secrets unveiled about this botanically-infused liquor.

Includes Absinthe and botanical-focused distillery tour, Absinthe tasting and welcome cocktail

Bottle-Your-Own Absinthe (122 proof, aged two years in a rye whiskey barrel) available for a special price of $60/bottle for attendees.

Limited to 30 attendees, 21+

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com