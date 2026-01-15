Abstract Expressionists: The Women at Speed Art Museum

The Speed Art Museum is proud to present Abstract Expressionists: The Women, Kentucky’s first exhibition devoted to Abstract Expressionism. While we might be familiar with the story of artworks by Jackson Pollock or Willem de Kooning, this groundbreaking presentation celebrates the bold, innovative contributions of women who led the movement that transformed American art in the mid-20th century. Visitors will encounter over 30 major artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Joan Mitchell, Vivian Springford, Grace Hartigan, and Lee Krasner, experiencing their work as it was meant to be seen—up close, in person, and at full scale.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions