Eric N. Mack: RARE ESSENCE at Speed Art Museum

RARE ESSENCE features an arrangement of recent and older work by Mack, composed of richly varied textiles that range from sheer, translucent fabrics to materials that are painted, dyed, patterned, stained, and worn. The suspended forms hover, fold, and drift, offering a canopy over the volume of the court. The works catch and release light, alternately revealing and obscuring, while the textile’s edges soften the architectural lines.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions