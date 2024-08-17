× Expand Preston Arts Center Create flow and watch granulating watercolors change in this beautiful medium.

Abstract Watercolors at Preston Arts Center

What are granulating watercolors? These paints begin as one color, sometimes dark and muddy, but then separate into multiple colors as they dry, creating striking and suprising results. We will explore a variety of granulating watercolors within the painted structure of interconnecting shapes. Your finished pieces will be sized to fit into standard-sized frames.

This class is perfect for all skill levels, it has structure and guidance for anyone new to the process or materials, as well as room to explore for practicing artists.

Instructor: Jessica Olberz Singleton

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/76737-abstract-watercolors