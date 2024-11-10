× Expand Preston Arts Center Explore color contrasts between Neons and Neutrals in this fun, experimental watercolor workshop.

Abstract Watercolors at Preston Arts Center

Let’s bring together the extremes in color saturation: neons and neutrals! Neons, aka fluorescent, paints are so full of life, but it can be challenging to create something sophisticated or interesting with them. On the other hand, neutral colors can feel heavy, dull, and boring. Together they become beautiful.

During this workshop we will experiment with both watercolors and gouache while also learning various compositions for our watercolor paper. All levels are welcome. This class has the structure and guidance for anyone new to the process or materials, as well as room to explore.

Instructor: Jessica Olberz Singleton

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/85534-abstract-watercolors