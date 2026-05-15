Abstraction, Continued: Recent Paintings at Speed Art Museum

Location: 3rd Floor North Building

Admission to Abstract Expressionists: The Women is required to view this presentation

In the two galleries adjoining the major exhibition Abstract Expressionists: The Women, this special presentation of recent artworks since 1999 from the Speed Art Museum’s collection offers a contemporary coda—one that extends, rather than concludes, the mid-20th century ideas articulated in the adjacent galleries. Here, abstraction emerges not as a closed chapter, but as an ongoing, adaptive language. Works by artists including Rita Ackermann, Lucy Bull, Keltie Ferris, Kwamé Azure Gomez, Magalie Guérin, Howard Hodgkin, Patrick Dean Hubbell, Claude Lawrence, Maya Lin, Leslie Martinez, Rebecca Morris, Thomas Nozkowski, Angel Otero, Michaela Yearwood-Dan, and Bai Yiyi foreground a field that remains materially and conceptually elastic. Without collapsing distinctions between past and present, this installation invites visitors to trace how gesture, surface, scale, and interiority continue to be reimagined across generations—shaped by new social conditions, expanded identities, and evolving painterly vocabularies.

The exhibition features multiple permanent collection acquisitions on view for the first time at the Speed Art Museum.

This presentation is organized by Tyler Blackwell, curator of contemporary art.

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For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions