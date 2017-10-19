Acclaimed singer and songwriter Colter Wall at The Burl

The Burl 375 Thompson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Colter Wall at The Burl

Colter will be performing songs from his recently released self-titled debut album which was produced by Dave Cobb (Stapleton, Isbell, etc) and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s “Heat Seekers Albums” Chart. 

Of the album, Vice's Noisey hails, “If Wall is the future of country music, I want that future now," while Rolling Stone asserts, “Producer Dave Cobb shows his mastery by mostly staying out of the path of this talented freight train—one helluva debut."

The Burl 375 Thompson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
