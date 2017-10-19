Acclaimed singer and songwriter Colter Wall at The Burl

Colter will be performing songs from his recently released self-titled debut album which was produced by Dave Cobb (Stapleton, Isbell, etc) and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s “Heat Seekers Albums” Chart.

Of the album, Vice's Noisey hails, “If Wall is the future of country music, I want that future now," while Rolling Stone asserts, “Producer Dave Cobb shows his mastery by mostly staying out of the path of this talented freight train—one helluva debut."