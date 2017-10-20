Acclaimed singer songwriter Willie Watson at The Burl

Watson will be showcasing songs from his newly released album Folksinger Vol. 2, which is out now on Acony Records. Released to critical acclaim, Folk Alley praises, “…the set of traditional folk tunes is as sparse and special as the other releases that come through Acony Records, beautifully fulfilling its torch-passing purpose," while Rolling Stone says, "Folksinger Vol. 2 is a spectacular amalgam of Southern gospel, Delta blues, railroad songs and the Appalachian tradition derived from Celtic fiddle tunes.”

