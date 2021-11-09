Acoustic Holiday Show with Carrie Newcomer and Over the Rhine
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
WHAT: An Acoustic Holiday Show with Over the Rhine and Carrie Newcomer
WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Kentucky Center- Bomhard Theater
COST: Tickets start at $25
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance