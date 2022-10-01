Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

to

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

There's just something about being outdoors sitting around a bonfire with music being played! Denim & Pearl's will be playing at Blanchard's Gracious Acres from 5-8 pm. The farm will open at 4 pm. They will also be offering hay rides! 

Admission includes a s'more and a drink per person. Additional smores, drinks, and hotdogs will be available for purchase. Petting zoo food cups will be available to purchase as well.

For more information call (270) 339-5190 or visit on Facebook: Blanchard's Gracious Acres

Info

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres - 2022-10-01 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres - 2022-10-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres - 2022-10-01 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres - 2022-10-01 16:00:00 ical