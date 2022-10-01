× Expand Leon Contreras Leon Contreras

Acoustics, Bonfires, & S'mores at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

There's just something about being outdoors sitting around a bonfire with music being played! Denim & Pearl's will be playing at Blanchard's Gracious Acres from 5-8 pm. The farm will open at 4 pm. They will also be offering hay rides!

Admission includes a s'more and a drink per person. Additional smores, drinks, and hotdogs will be available for purchase. Petting zoo food cups will be available to purchase as well.

For more information call (270) 339-5190 or visit on Facebook: Blanchard's Gracious Acres