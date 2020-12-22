Actors Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank will broadcast A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 45-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens's spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic.

Streaming links available through December 31, 2020

Tickets at ActorsTheatre.org

