Actors Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play
Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank will broadcast A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.
Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 45-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens's spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic.
Streaming links available through December 31, 2020
Tickets at ActorsTheatre.org
A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play Broadcast
Presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and Louisville Public Media
Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank
December 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST
On 89.3 WFPL and online at WFPL.org
For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org