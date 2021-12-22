Actors Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank present a broadcast of A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 46-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens's spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic. This re-release of the streaming audio adaptation in collaboration with award-winning radio producers narrates Dickens's tale on redemption, connection, and generosity.

