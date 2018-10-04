Actors Theatre Presents A Doll's House, Part 2

Fifteen years ago, Nora slammed the door on her life as a wife and mother. Now she’s back, with an urgent request—one that leads to long-overdue reckonings. With biting wit, award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath takes a fresh look at marriage, power, and Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking masterpiece A Doll’s House.

Audience Advisory: Contains strong language and mature themes.

Age Recommendations: Ages 14+

Due to the theatre's intimate size and unique layout, latecomers cannot be admitted. Please plan your travels accordingly.

* "But, what about 'Part One'?"

A Doll’s House, Part 2 is the sequel to Ibsen’s 1879 play A Doll’s House. The “original” was revolutionary in its time for the depiction of a wife and mother choosing to leave her husband and family in favor of an independent life. Audiences do not have to be familiar with Ibsen’s work to enjoy Part 2, as it stands firmly on its own.

