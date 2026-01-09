Actors Theatre Presents The Comedy of Errors

Actors Theatre of Louisville welcomes back New York-based company Fiasco Theater as they combine their joyful, actor-driven approach to Shakespeare with the ingenuity of The Saunders Collective—a family of multi-talented performers, singers, composers and producers. Featuring original music, this collaboration breathes magical new life into the classic madcap farce about two pairs of identical twins, separated in a shipwreck, whose day roaming the same city leads to mistaken identities, cascading misadventures, and gloriously silly comic confusion.

The Comedy of Errors‍

by William Shakespearecreated in collaboration with The Saunders Collectivedirected by Ben Steinfeld

‍

part of the Bingham Signature Shakespeare SeriesMarch 4 – 15, 2026in the Bingham Theatre

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org