Acts Up! at Little Colonel Playhouse

Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.

Let the rowdy sophisticates of Kentucky Classic Theatre amuse you, thrill you, and awe you with original skits, old-fashioned musical numbers, pie-throwing exercises (optional), dramatic scenes, and more. Family Friendly, recommended for all ages.

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

