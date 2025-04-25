Acts Up! at Little Colonel Playhouse
Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.
Let the rowdy sophisticates of Kentucky Classic Theatre amuse you, thrill you, and awe you with original skits, old-fashioned musical numbers, pie-throwing exercises (optional), dramatic scenes, and more. Family Friendly, recommended for all ages.
For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
