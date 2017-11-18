Adopt-a-Tree and Fall Clean-up Day at Ashland

Gather for Tools/Clean-up Team Assignments 9:00am

Tree Identification Walk (Dick Shore) 10:00am

The Ginkgo Tree Café will be open from 9-3 for breakfast and lunch

Those who treasure the beautiful grounds of Ashland, now have two opportunities to show their love on November 18th: Adopt-a-Tree and Fall Clean-Up Day. Our Adopt-a-Tree program provides the resources necessary to maintain the health of particular trees and help preserve and protect Ashland’s “pleasure grounds” that Henry Clay so deeply loved. Tree adoption gift amounts range from $200-$700. Donors receive a Certificate of Gratitude from The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation.

Arborist, Dave Leonard will be on site to identify and discuss the trees in our Adopt-a-Tree program. Dick Shore, president of the local Sierra Club will lead a “Ashland’s Trees Identification” Walk at 10:00 am.

This year, as part of its Keep Lexington Beautiful initiative, LFUCG’s Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works will partner with Ashland to provide trash bags, gloves, shovels, buckets and other gardening tools. Volunteers will gather at 9:00am to receive tools, instructions and assignments and the first 24 will also receive a “I’m Hands On at Ashland!” T-shirt. Ashland’s Ginkgo Tree Café will be open at 9:00am with hot drinks, breakfast treats and lunch for purchase. The Museum Store will be open and offering special discounts.

