Adult Preschool at the South Central Regional Library

Adults are invited to let their inner child come out and play at a preschool designed just for them! This after-hours program will give adults the opportunity to partake in activities typically reserved for our child patrons – storytime, crafts, snacks, sensory play, and more. All with an adult twist! So bring your blanket and pillow for naptime, and get ready for a dance party led by a children’s librarian and much more. For ages 18+

For more information call 502-964-3515 or visit lfpl.org