Adult Preschool at the South Central Regional Library

LFPL - South Central Regional Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40219

Adults are invited to let their inner child come out and play at a preschool designed just for them! This after-hours program will give adults the opportunity to partake in activities typically reserved for our child patrons – storytime, crafts, snacks, sensory play, and more. All with an adult twist! So bring your blanket and pillow for naptime, and get ready for a dance party led by a children’s librarian and much more. For ages 18+

For more information call 502-964-3515 or visit lfpl.org

LFPL - South Central Regional Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40219 View Map
Crafts, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
502-964-3515
