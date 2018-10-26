Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

to Google Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

What adult doesn't miss the excitement of dressing up in costume on Halloween? Come to Lawrenceburg on October 26 and you'll have the opportunity to relive that part of your youth. From 5-8 p.m. in downtown Lawrenceburg, the local shops and area merchants will be hosting the Third Annual Adult Trick or Treat Night. Each store will offer their own spooky deals and surprises. They will be judging costumes this year and there will be a raffle for gift baskets. A fortune teller will even be set up to tell you what the future holds!

Follow on Facebook: Adult TRICK OR TREAT NIGHT

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit lawrenceburgky.org

Info
Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky View Map
Markets, Parties & Clubs
502-598-3127
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2018-10-26 17:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Submit Yours