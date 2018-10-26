Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

What adult doesn't miss the excitement of dressing up in costume on Halloween? Come to Lawrenceburg on October 26 and you'll have the opportunity to relive that part of your youth. From 5-8 p.m. in downtown Lawrenceburg, the local shops and area merchants will be hosting the Third Annual Adult Trick or Treat Night. Each store will offer their own spooky deals and surprises. They will be judging costumes this year and there will be a raffle for gift baskets. A fortune teller will even be set up to tell you what the future holds!

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit lawrenceburgky.org