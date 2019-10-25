× Expand LAWRENCEBURG/ANDERSON COUNTY TOURISM The annual Adult Trick or Treat Night in downtown Lawrenceburg gives grown ups a chance to relive their youth.

Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

Costumes aren’t just for kids. Oct. 25 will be the fourth annual dress up night hosted by downtown Lawrenceburg’s merchants and restaurants. Wear your best pirate, ninja, or superhero gear and participate in the costume contest. Main Street will be closed for the evening and there will be a DJ, a witches dance, and other activities. Rising Sons Winery and West Sixth Brewing will also be set up and the Anderson Hotel Haunted House will open at 7 p.m., so keep the evening going there, if you aren’t scared!

For more information call (502) 598-3127