Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

to Google Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg

Costumes aren’t just for kids. Oct. 25 will be the fourth annual dress up night hosted by downtown Lawrenceburg’s merchants and restaurants. Wear your best pirate, ninja, or superhero gear and participate in the costume contest. Main Street will be closed for the evening and there will be a DJ, a witches dance, and other activities. Rising Sons Winery and West Sixth Brewing will also be set up and the Anderson Hotel Haunted House will open at 7 p.m., so keep the evening going there, if you aren’t scared!

Follow on Facebook: Adult Trick or Treat Night

For more information call (502) 598-3127

Info

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick or Treat Night in Lawrenceburg - 2019-10-25 17:00:00