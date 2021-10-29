× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism A group poses for a photo in downtown Lawrenceburg during a past Adult Trick or Treat event.

Adult Trick or Treat Shopping and Dining event

Lawrenceburg’s downtown merchants are excited to welcome the 21 and over crowd for the annual Adult Trick or Treat shopping and dining event from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Shops and restaurants will be open, with many planning their own special in-house activities. Out on Main Street you’ll find a DJ, perhaps some dancing witches and a group performance of the Thriller dance, and other activities which will be announced throughout October. Grab a craft beer from the West Sixth Brewing tent or a wine slushy from Rising Sons Winery and enjoy seeing your fellow vampires, witches and all the other creative costumed characters who show up. Don’t forget to stop by the tourism office tent to be judged for the costume contest. And for a real fright, go on the Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk at 8 p.m.

Additional details will be posted, as they become available, on the calendar listing at visitlawrenceburgky.com

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com or on Facebook: VisitLawrenceburgKy