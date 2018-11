Adult Workshops: Back to Basics: Geometric Paintings

We will go back to the basic elements of art, using shapes, colors, and patterns to create artworks in this month’s workshop. Using our high school math skills and acrylic paint, we will create our own geometric masterpieces inspired by Frank Stella. These artworks are sure to take shape! All materials will be provided. Ages 16 and up. $10 for members / $20 for non-members

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org