Lexington Children's Theatre Aesop's Fables By Vivian and Larry Snipes

Everyone can use a bit of advice now and then. And everyone loves stories! Just ask the master story-spinner and advice-giver of Ancient Greece, Aesop! (I-sop? E-sop? A-sop? How exactly DO you say his name?) Jump into a world of color and fun as our trio of storytellers use music, dance, and a dose of hilarity to re-enact some of Aesop’s most famous fables. You’ll laugh, clap, and cheer along with these beloved stories that teach us memorable lessons like “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch” and “Slow and steady wins the race.”

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, December 14 @ 11:00am

Saturday, December 14 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, December 15 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: animals and fables.

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org