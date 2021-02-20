African American Experiences at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

African American Experiences at Shaker Village

Trace 100 years of African American history and culture at Pleasant Hill. Uncover the paths of unique individuals who each spent a considerable portion of their lives at Pleasant Hill in very different ways. Visit the work places and homes of African Americans who helped shape a community working to build heaven on earth.

Annual Passholder: $5

Non-Annual Passholder: $10

For more information call (859) 734-5411   or visit shakervillageky.org

