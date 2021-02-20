African American Experiences at Shaker Village

Trace 100 years of African American history and culture at Pleasant Hill. Uncover the paths of unique individuals who each spent a considerable portion of their lives at Pleasant Hill in very different ways. Visit the work places and homes of African Americans who helped shape a community working to build heaven on earth.

Cost:

Annual Passholder: $5

Non-Annual Passholder: $10

For more information call (859) 734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org