African-American Read-In at Morehead State University

On Feb. 19, the Camden-Carroll Library and the Eagle Diversity Education Center will host the Annual African-American Read-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Camden-Carroll Library. The event will feature public readings of African-American writers.

During February, Morehead State University will celebrate Black History Month by offering a variety of educational and enriching activities designed to promote and honor African-American history and heritage.

Sponsored by the Eagle Diversity Education Center, the Campus Activities Board, the Office of Student Activities and the Camden-Carroll Library, Black History Month events are free and open to the public.

Additional information about the Black History Month activities is available from Cory Clark by calling 606-783-9051 or by emailing c.clark2@moreheadstate.edu.

